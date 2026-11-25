REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

Poland should establish a no-fly zone along its eastern border to facilitate military operations. Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk said this on Wednesday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Tomczyk added that other countries in the region should also consider introducing similar measures.

"It would be a limited zone located at a certain distance — from more than ten to several dozen kilometres — from the border, which would serve as additional support for the military," he said.

We would add

On Friday, three Russian Kh-101 missiles fell on Polish territory, the prosecutor's office reported. This heightened fears that Russia's war against Ukraine could spread to the territory of NATO countries.

Poland asks NATO to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine - Bloomberg

Tomczyk added that he would like the new rules to take effect as soon as possible — "closer to the end of December or at the beginning of January."

"We will also urge our allies — the entire NATO Alliance — to adopt such an approach along the eastern flank. Poland was a pioneer on this issue, and the Baltic states subsequently followed our example," he said.

Currently, Poland has flight restrictions in place near the border: during the daytime, flights are permitted only at an altitude of up to 3 km. In addition, flights are prohibited from sunset to sunrise, except in certain cases — in particular, for carrying out critically important medical flights.