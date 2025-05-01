In Poland, a Ukrainian flag was torn down during a rally of a pro-Russian politician: details

In Poland, during a rally of far-right Member of the European Parliament and presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun, the Ukrainian flag was thrown to the ground - it was hanging on the town hall of one of the cities. This was reported by Onet, reports UNN.

According to the police, this happened in the Lublin Voivodeship, probably in the city of Biała Podlaska. A video appeared on the network showing a man tearing down the Ukrainian flag from the second floor of the building and throwing it to the ground. The footage also showed a crowd that happily supported this.

According to law enforcement officers, the man who tore down the flag has already been identified, but his name is not being released. All data has already been transferred to the prosecutor's office.

Grzegorz Braun is a Polish politician, publicist and director, as well as a Member of the European Parliament since 2024. In addition, he is a member of the right-wing nationalist party "Confederation of Freedom and Independence", which adheres to pro-Russian positions, opposes Ukraine, the European Union and Germany, and also uses anti-Semitic rhetoric.

