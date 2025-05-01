In Poland, a Ukrainian flag was torn down during a rally of a pro-Russian politician: details

$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

08:40 AM • 9648 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

04:00 AM • 94261 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 76331 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 107657 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers


April 30, 09:29 AM • 189400 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 221097 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.


April 30, 08:43 AM • 322936 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management


April 30, 06:47 AM • 135967 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel


April 29, 03:28 PM • 253068 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade


April 29, 03:14 PM • 175665 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 61752 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 64302 views

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

04:02 AM • 18814 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 50415 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 25890 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 94261 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 124345 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 166648 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 199005 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management


April 30, 08:43 AM • 322936 views
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 52640 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 59363 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 50689 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 100855 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 149090 views
In Poland, a Ukrainian flag was torn down during a rally of a pro-Russian politician: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5102 views

During a rally of the far-right politician Grzegorz Braun in Poland, the Ukrainian flag was torn down. The incident occurred in the Lublin Voivodeship, the identity of the perpetrator has been established.

In Poland, a Ukrainian flag was torn down during a rally of a pro-Russian politician: details

In Poland, during a rally of far-right Member of the European Parliament and presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun, the Ukrainian flag was thrown to the ground - it was hanging on the town hall of one of the cities. This was reported by Onet, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, this happened in the Lublin Voivodeship, probably in the city of Biała Podlaska. A video appeared on the network showing a man tearing down the Ukrainian flag from the second floor of the building and throwing it to the ground. The footage also showed a crowd that happily supported this.

According to law enforcement officers, the man who tore down the flag has already been identified, but his name is not being released. All data has already been transferred to the prosecutor's office.

Addition

Grzegorz Braun is a Polish politician, publicist and director, as well as a Member of the European Parliament since 2024. In addition, he is a member of the right-wing nationalist party "Confederation of Freedom and Independence", which adheres to pro-Russian positions, opposes Ukraine, the European Union and Germany, and also uses anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Only plays into the hands of the Russian aggressor: Tychyi on vandalism at the UPA grave in Poland25.04.25, 15:45 • 3075 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

