Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 10695 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 17628 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 24140 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 31389 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64800 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 54923 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89202 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 85727 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 97618 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 181077 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Only plays into the hands of the Russian aggressor: Tychyi on vandalism at the UPA grave in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the vandalism at the mass grave of UPA soldiers in Poland, considering it a provocation that benefits Russia. Poland is investigating the incident and working to restore the plaque.

Only plays into the hands of the Russian aggressor: Tychyi on vandalism at the UPA grave in Poland

Ukraine strongly condemns the act of vandalism at the mass grave of UPA soldiers on Mount Monastery in Poland, as a result of which the memorial plaque was illegally changed. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, reports UNN.

We consider the illegal change of the memorial plaque on the mass grave of UPA soldiers on Mount Monastery as an act of vandalism and a deliberate provocation that only plays into the hands of the Russian aggressor. I think that the people who did this did it with this purpose 

- said the spokesman.

According to him, Polish law enforcement agencies are actively working to establish all the circumstances of this provocation and bring the perpetrators to justice. The district police of Lubaczow opened criminal proceedings in connection with the incident, and the case is under the control of the prosecutor's office of Beremyshiv. The Polish side is also working to remove the illegal inscription and preserve the original plaque.

We are absolutely convinced that, in general, this incident was provoked primarily with one goal - to hinder the Ukrainian-Polish dialogue in the field of national memory. And the more actively this dialogue between Ukraine and Poland develops, the more actively and tougher we will solve problematic issues, and we do this systematically, the more parties, individuals, and attempts will be made to hinder this process. Because there are forces that are not interested in Ukraine and Poland resolving the problematic issues of their past that exist between our countries. We are determined to resolve them. The Polish side is also officially determined to resolve them 

- explained the spokesman.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mischenko held telephone talks with his Polish counterpart Marek Pravda about the illegal replacement of the memorial plaque on the mass grave of UPA soldiers on Mount Monastery, which is an act of vandalism

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Ukraine
Melitopol
Poland
