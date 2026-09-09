In Poland, a train collided with a concrete mixer truck and derailed; there is one fatality and injured people

In Poland's Masovian Voivodeship, a PKP Intercity passenger train collided with a concrete mixer truck and subsequently derailed. One person died and about 20 others were injured in the accident. Polsat reports, writes UNN.

Details

The train was traveling on the Lublin–Szczecin route. There were about 120 passengers on board at the time of the collision.

"The truck driver was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Four other people are in serious condition," said Captain Marcin Kowalski of the fire service in Przytyk.

He also added that all the people involved in the accident are already out of the train.

Eight ambulances are working at the scene. Two helicopters of the Air Ambulance Service have also landed.

"At present, we can say that several dozen people were injured. Four people sustained serious injuries, including two train drivers and the truck driver," Baltovska said.

The head of the Wieniawa municipality, Krzysztof Sobczak, said that some of the passengers had already been taken to the village of Skrzynno.

"There is a large library there, where we have organized an aid center for those who were least affected, do not require medical assistance, have already received the necessary supplies, or have superficial injuries," he informed.

Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties