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In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men forcibly dispersed people near the building and beat a UNN journalist.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer
Photo: screenshot from a video by Andrii Khodkov, a UNN photographer

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region, physically fit young men who, according to a representative of UNN, arrived at the same time as the head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, used physical force against a photographer. The incident occurred near a building where, according to available information, servicemen listed as absent without leave were being held, UNN reports.

Details

According to the photographer, the young men began forcibly dispersing the people who had gathered near the building. They were trying to clear a passage for a bus that law enforcement officers planned to use to take the men out of the premises.

The photographer claims that physical force was used indiscriminately, including against civilians and girls.

Attack on a journalist during filming

When the UNN representative approached to record the young men’s actions on a phone camera, one of them began aggressively demanding an explanation as to why he was being filmed.

After that, according to the photographer, the man in sportswear kicked him several times. The attacker did not stop even after the journalist identified himself as a professional.

These young men came from Kyrylo Oleksiyovych’s side and began dispersing the crowd in front of the bus. After they went down the street throwing punches, they began beating people

— the photographer said.

According to him, some of the young men’s actions were captured on video.

The circumstances of the attack, the identities of those involved, and their connection with officials must be established by law enforcement officers.

Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: masked young men began dispersing the crowd; gunshots are being heard at the scene02.11.26, 23:05 • 9066 views

Stepan Haftko

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