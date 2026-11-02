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Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: masked young men began dispersing the crowd; gunshots are being heard at the scene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7030 views

Masked young men dispersed a crowd near a bus outside Kyiv; gunshots were also heard. There is currently no information about any casualties.

Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: masked young men began dispersing the crowd; gunshots are being heard at the scene

At the scene of the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men in masks began dispersing the crowd; gunshots are ringing out at the scene, an UNN correspondent reports. 

Details 

As an UNN correspondent reports from the scene, activists were trying to block the path of a bus on which people were being evacuated.

Warning — the video may contain profanity

Young men in masks dispersed the crowd to let through the bus, which was already empty, after which gunshots rang out at the scene. 

Warning — the video may contain profanity

Background

Since noon, information had been circulating about an incident in the area of 7 Soniachna Street (the Petropavlivska Borshchahivka district of the capital). Eyewitnesses posted videos from the location showing ambulances and medical workers. The main version being put forward was that an allegedly armed unidentified man was holding 40 civilians hostage in a private house. Some of them had reportedly already been injured and required medical assistance.

Later, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region joined the dialogue with media representatives. It assured that  information about dozens of hostages who had allegedly been inside the private house was untrue. The incident itself arose around the detention of a serviceman who had gone AWOL. 

But less than an hour later, testimony emerged from a medical worker at the scene. Together with law enforcement officers, the woman gained access to the private house at the address. She later told journalists that inside the building—from the attic all the way down to the basement—she had seen at least 25 people. Whether they were civilians or military personnel is unknown. Four of the people found inside the building required medical assistance. They had already been loaded into ambulances. The medic did not specify what exact injuries the men had sustained or who had inflicted them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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