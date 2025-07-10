In Odesa, a woman and her teenage daughter set fire to military transport and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa, a mother and her 13-year-old daughter were exposed for setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and military transport at the behest of Russian special services. The woman has been detained, and the girl has been handed over to guardianship authorities.
In Odesa, the police and the SBU exposed a mother and daughter who worked for the enemy: the woman and child, under the guidance of Russian special services and in exchange for a monetary reward, set fire to a Ukrzaliznytsia facility and an evacuation military vehicle. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.
The 13-year-old resident of Odesa was recruited through one of the messengers. She was supposed to coordinate objects with the customer, and after their destruction, send video reports
Law enforcement officers established that in early July, the minor doused a relay cabinet with flammable liquid and set it on fire.
A few days later, the girl received a new task — to set fire to a Volkswagen car belonging to a servicewoman, which was used at the front for transporting the wounded. She offered cooperation to her 58-year-old mother.
Instead of dissuading her daughter, the woman agreed to the crime. At night, the relatives similarly set fire to the chosen vehicle in the regional center
From the crime scenes and the apartment where the mother and child live, investigators seized a number of material evidences.
The actions of the defendants are qualified as an attempted sabotage committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The woman was detained in a procedural manner and notified of suspicion under the latter article. The girl was handed over to guardianship and trusteeship bodies. Compulsory educational measures may be applied to her.
The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Department in Odesa region.
