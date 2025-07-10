In Odesa, a woman and her teenage daughter set fire to military transport and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities

In Odesa, the police and the SBU exposed a mother and daughter who worked for the enemy: the woman and child, under the guidance of Russian special services and in exchange for a monetary reward, set fire to a Ukrzaliznytsia facility and an evacuation military vehicle. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The 13-year-old resident of Odesa was recruited through one of the messengers. She was supposed to coordinate objects with the customer, and after their destruction, send video reports - the message states.

Law enforcement officers established that in early July, the minor doused a relay cabinet with flammable liquid and set it on fire.

A few days later, the girl received a new task — to set fire to a Volkswagen car belonging to a servicewoman, which was used at the front for transporting the wounded. She offered cooperation to her 58-year-old mother.

Instead of dissuading her daughter, the woman agreed to the crime. At night, the relatives similarly set fire to the chosen vehicle in the regional center - law enforcement officers note.

From the crime scenes and the apartment where the mother and child live, investigators seized a number of material evidences.

The actions of the defendants are qualified as an attempted sabotage committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The woman was detained in a procedural manner and notified of suspicion under the latter article. The girl was handed over to guardianship and trusteeship bodies. Compulsory educational measures may be applied to her.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Department in Odesa region.

