In Odesa, a wheeler-dealer "helped" people avoid mobilization for $5,500, promising a job in the SBU

A man promised to help avoid mobilization into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for money, and instead offered to employ the man as a "freelance agent" in the Security Service of Ukraine. For a positive result and the involvement of imaginary acquaintances in the case, the fraudster demanded $5,500, the National Police and the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes **UNN**.

Details

Police reported that a 44-year-old native of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, currently residing in Odesa, attempted the fraud. For $5,500, he was supposed to arrange for a man to join the Security Service of Ukraine as a "freelance agent" and, based on fictitious documents from the agency, secure a deferment from military service.

According to the perpetrator, he was supposed to involve good acquaintances in the scheme, who allegedly would facilitate the execution of the plan. He demanded money as soon as possible, and for refusing the "deal," he threatened to report the "client" to the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC).

Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator in accordance with procedural rules immediately after he received part of the money. Physical evidence was seized from him.

Currently, investigators of the Odesa police have notified the man of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 (Abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to eight years in prison for the committed act.

Supplement

Law enforcement officers exposed a woman who, under the pretext of performing a "cleansing ritual," defrauded a Kyiv resident and seized her jewelry. She faces three years in prison for the crime.

Under the procedural guidance of the Nemyshliansky District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, two men were notified of suspicion of fraud, committed repeatedly and by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).