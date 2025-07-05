In Odesa, a car belonging to a defense enterprise employee was blown up: a suspect was detained

In Odesa on Saturday, a car belonging to an employee of a defense enterprise was blown up, and a suspect was detained red-handed. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Today in Odesa, a car was blown up, driven by an employee of an enterprise involved in defense orders. Fortunately, the victim survived and is receiving medical assistance. - the report says.

Thanks to the prompt and coordinated work of the prosecutor's office, territorial units of the SBU and the National Police in Odesa region, a person who allegedly planted an explosive device under the car seat was detained. He turned out to be a previously convicted 22-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia region, recruited by Russian special services.

Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the detainee was charged under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). A motion was filed with the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

