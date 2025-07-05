In Odesa, a car belonging to a defense enterprise employee was blown up: a suspect was detained
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa, a car belonging to an employee of a defense enterprise was blown up; the victim survived. A 22-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, recruited by Russian special services, has been detained and charged with a terrorist act.
In Odesa on Saturday, a car belonging to an employee of a defense enterprise was blown up, and a suspect was detained red-handed. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.
Today in Odesa, a car was blown up, driven by an employee of an enterprise involved in defense orders. Fortunately, the victim survived and is receiving medical assistance.
Thanks to the prompt and coordinated work of the prosecutor's office, territorial units of the SBU and the National Police in Odesa region, a person who allegedly planted an explosive device under the car seat was detained. He turned out to be a previously convicted 22-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia region, recruited by Russian special services.
Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the detainee was charged under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). A motion was filed with the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention.
In Odesa, on Varnenska Street, an Opel car exploded. A man who was inside the vehicle was injured.