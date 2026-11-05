In October, 1,435 new trucks and special-purpose vehicles were sold in Ukraine

In October, Ukrainians purchased 1,435 new commercial vehicles, including trucks and special-purpose vehicles. Compared with October last year, demand for such vehicles increased by 19%. This is reported by Ukravtoprom, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ukravtoprom, Renault sold the largest number of new commercial vehicles in October—321 units.

The list of brands with the highest sales also included:

Volkswagen - 122 vehicles;

MAN - 108;

Fiat - 102;

Hyundai - 102;

Mercedes-Benz - 96.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine’s fleet of trucks and special-purpose vehicles has grown by 11,518 new vehicles, which is 17% more than in the same period last year - the post says.

Recall

In October 2026, Ukrainians purchased 4.9 thousand new passenger cars. The most popular model of the month was the Skoda Kodiaq crossover for the first time, surpassing the Renault Duster and Volkswagen Touareg. At the same time, total sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine decreased by 37% compared with the same period last year.