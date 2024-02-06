In occupied Zaporizhzhia, russians buy Ukrainian grain for nothing

In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, russian troops are forcing farmers to sell their products to the "state", often without even paying any money. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the occupation authorities are forcing farmers to sell grain exclusively to a specially created "state" operator at a price below cost.

However, even this money is not given back for six months - people have to beg for their earnings by appealing to the occupation "authorities.

Addendum

The head of the OVA also said that the russians advertise the seized tractor sales center - they sell "russian" equipment made of Chinese spare parts.

russians continue to export grain looted in Ukraine from occupied Feodosia

A little more of this "development" of the agricultural sector and the occupiers will have nothing to export from the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov is convinced.

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs supports a unilateral ban on Russian grain imports. This decision is seen as a way to counter Russia's use of food as a hybrid weapon.