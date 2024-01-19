russians continue to export grain looted in Ukraine from occupied Feodosia
Kyiv • UNN
A train with grain stolen from the occupied Ukrainian territories has arrived in russian-occupied Feodosia. It is expected that the stolen grain will be loaded onto a dry cargo ship for export.
Details
Another train with stolen Ukrainian grain arrives at the port of Feodosia. A bulk carrier will soon be available for loading.
Recall
After the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the ship in the port of Feodosia, the russians panicked and began to take out all the grain looted in Ukraine.