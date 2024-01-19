russians continue to export grain looted in Ukraine from occupied Feodosia

Another train with grain stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine has arrived in russian-occupied Feodosia. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports.

Another train with stolen Ukrainian grain arrives at the port of Feodosia. A bulk carrier will soon be available for loading. - the post says.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the ship in the port of Feodosia, the russians panicked and began to take out all the grain looted in Ukraine.