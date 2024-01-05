ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Ukrainian grain continues to be exported from Mariupol port - Andriushchenko

Ukrainian grain continues to be exported from Mariupol port - Andriushchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25488 views

Ukrainian grain is being stolen and smuggled to russia through Mariupol port, says an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, published footage of Ukrainian grain being exported to russia from the port of Mariupol. He posted the video on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Andriushchenko, the russians continue to steal Ukrainian grain. It is exported through the port of Mariupol.

Once upon a time, one of the reasons for the invasion was russia's attempt to completely seize the grain market. This is because before the invasion, Ukraine (taking into account logistics through the Azov and Black Seas) was russia's only competitor

- Andriushchenko added.

Addendum 

Yesterday, Andriushchenko reported that in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Ukrainian grain was being loaded onto ships for export to russia for the third day in a row.

Recall

After Ukrainian defenders destroyed three russian planes, the occupiers began to use tactical aviation less and for a week the enemy did not shell the Black Sea grain corridors.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

