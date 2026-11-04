In occupied Crimea, power supply restrictions were introduced due to a blackout

In occupied Crimea, restrictions on electricity supplies are in effect due to problems with the power supply. This was reported by the Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to the difficult situation, restrictions on electricity supplies have been introduced. All services are at their posts, and work to restore power is continuing without interruption," Aksyonov said.

Earlier, he reported that the restrictions were related to an attack on the peninsula's energy infrastructure. Later, he cited an accident outside Crimea as the cause.

The Defense Forces struck two Russian "Pantsir" systems in occupied Crimea