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In Nepal, another two people were found and rescued 10 days after the devastating floods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Rescuers pulled two people from the rubble, including a man from a hydropower plant tunnel. After the floods, 1,300 people died and more than 5,000 went missing.

In Nepal, another two people were found and rescued 10 days after the devastating floods
Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

On Saturday, 10 days after devastating floods struck Nepal, rescuers in separate operations pulled a man and a woman from China from the rubble; the search for thousands of people reported missing continues, UNN reports, citing AP.

The man was rescued from a hydropower plant tunnel, the prime minister’s office said on social media. Thus, the total number of workers rescued alive at the Trishuli hydropower facility reached three; the day before, on Friday, two Nepali citizens had been rescued.

The Nepal Army said that a joint team consisting of Nepali military personnel and South Korean disaster-relief experts pulled the man from a 225-meter-long tunnel (about 740 feet); he is currently undergoing a medical examination.

CCTV also released an audio recording of a conversation between the rescued man and a rescue worker: the man said he had repeatedly shouted when he saw the rescuers’ flashlight beams, but they did not hear him.

"When I was rescued today and they shone a light into my eyes, I could not believe it," he said.

According to CCTV, the man was taken to a hospital; his condition is considered stable.

In Nepal, workers were rescued alive from a tunnel nine days after a massive flood04.09.26, 07:18 • 11151 view

In addition

According to the authorities, rescuers’ main efforts are focused on 12 hydropower facilities across Nepal: about 900 workers are reported missing there, while approximately 500 people are believed to be trapped in various tunnels. Specialized rescue teams from India, China, South Korea and the United States are searching for survivors, clearing rubble and inspecting damaged structures and tunnels at these facilities.

In the flood-hit city of Nuwakot, rescuers pulled a woman alive from a house, a Nepal Army representative said. Officials said she was airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment.

Footage released by the Nepal Army shows rescuers finding a woman covered in mud inside a damaged house. Before evacuating her to safety, wrapped in a gray blanket, they gave her drinking water.

According to Nepal’s disaster management agency, at least 1,300 people were killed in the floods that occurred on August 26 and were likely caused by a glacial collapse, while more than 5,000 are considered missing.

Flooding in Nepal and Tibet has claimed more than 1,375 lives05.09.26, 16:14 • 2014 views

Antonina Tumanova

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