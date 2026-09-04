In Nepal, workers were rescued alive from a tunnel nine days after a massive flood

In Nepal, rescuers pulled 2 workers alive from a hydropower plant tunnel 9 days after a devastating flood. AP reports, UNN writes.

Details

The first man was rescued during an operation in the tunnel of the Trishul 3A hydropower plant. Local television channels showed a rescuer carrying the mud-covered worker on his shoulders. Later, Nepalese legislator Shri Ram Neupane reported the rescue of a second worker.

According to local authorities, about 900 workers from 12 hydropower plants in Nepal are considered missing. Approximately 500 of them are believed to be trapped in tunnels.

The catastrophic flood occurred on August 26 and was likely caused by a glacier collapse.

In Nepal, 24 bodies were found in one house after the flood, including a child among the dead