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In Nepal, 24 bodies were found in one house after the flood, including a child among the dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1832 views

In the Bidur area, rescuers found 24 bodies under the mud, including a child. Authorities fear there may be more fatalities.

In Nepal, 24 bodies were found in one house after the flood, including a child among the dead

In the flood-hit Bidur area of Nepal, rescuers found 24 bodies buried under mud in one house. Authorities believe the death toll may rise, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Police Chief Bipin Regmi said search operations at the site would continue on Tuesday morning.

We suspect that even more bodies are buried there

– Regmi said.

According to Bethrawati municipal representative Mangala Tamang, among the 24 victims found was 1 child; the rest were adults.

Six bodies have already been transported by air to Kathmandu. The rest are currently remaining in the city, but they are also planned to be transported to the capital of Nepal.

Rescuers will continue search operations both at the site where the victims were found and near the surrounding houses, as people may still be trapped under the mud.

56 Ukrainians being sought in Nepal after natural disaster - DNA identification has begun31.08.26, 17:42 • 8440 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nepal