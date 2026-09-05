Flooding in Nepal and Tibet has claimed more than 1,375 lives

Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Since the catastrophic flood that struck Nepal's border with China ten days ago, at least 1,375 people have died and more than 5,000 remain missing, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Nepal

At least 1,344 people have died in Nepal, police said this morning.

Among the remains found and identified, 269 were women, 489 were men, and 85 were children, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said today in an updated report.

Another 4,898 people are still considered missing in Nepal, police said.

Among those missing are 589 foreign nationals, the NDRRMA said in its updated report.

According to the NDRRMA, a total of 13,098 people, including 303 foreigners, were rescued from the flood.

As of Wednesday, approximately 75 Americans were still considered missing, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

China

According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, at least 31 people have died in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Another 531 people in the region are considered missing, Xinhua reported yesterday.

During a press conference last Sunday, authorities said that at least 261 foreigners from 23 countries were among those missing.

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