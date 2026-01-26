In Mykolaiv region, a woman and a child were poisoned by carbon monoxide in their own home - SES

An incident occurred in the village of Slyvyne, Mykolaiv district, where a woman and a child were poisoned by carbon monoxide. The preliminary cause of the incident is cited as malfunctions in the stove heating system. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

According to rescuers, the poisoning occurred in a residential building. The victims were promptly hospitalized.

Currently, the woman and child are in the hospital in a moderately severe condition, receiving necessary medical care.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that carbon monoxide is invisible and extremely dangerous to human life. It has no smell or color, which makes its timely detection difficult.

Rescuers urge citizens to regularly check the serviceability of stoves, chimneys, and draft, as well as to observe safety rules when using heating appliances.

The agency stresses that adherence to basic safety measures will help avoid tragic consequences.

