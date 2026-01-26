$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 3524 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 10555 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 16279 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 18229 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 32068 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23222 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 44537 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21918 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40426 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
In Mykolaiv region, a woman and a child were poisoned by carbon monoxide in their own home - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

In the village of Slyvyne, Mykolaiv district, a woman and a child were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to a malfunction of the stove heating system. The victims were hospitalized, their condition is of moderate severity.

In Mykolaiv region, a woman and a child were poisoned by carbon monoxide in their own home - SES

An incident occurred in the village of Slyvyne, Mykolaiv district, where a woman and a child were poisoned by carbon monoxide. The preliminary cause of the incident is cited as malfunctions in the stove heating system. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

According to rescuers, the poisoning occurred in a residential building. The victims were promptly hospitalized.

Currently, the woman and child are in the hospital in a moderately severe condition, receiving necessary medical care.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that carbon monoxide is invisible and extremely dangerous to human life. It has no smell or color, which makes its timely detection difficult.

Rescuers urge citizens to regularly check the serviceability of stoves, chimneys, and draft, as well as to observe safety rules when using heating appliances.

The agency stresses that adherence to basic safety measures will help avoid tragic consequences.

Recall

After 18 days of fighting for his life, 36-year-old firefighter-rescuer Oleksandr Zibrov passed away. He sustained severe injuries during a repeated Russian strike on January 9 in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

