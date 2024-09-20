In Mykolaiv region 6 “Shaheds” shot down overnight

In Mykolaiv region six enemy Shahed drones were destroyed at night, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim reported on Friday, UNN writes.

On the night of September 20, air defense forces and means destroyed six Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the Southern Defense Forces on Telegram, 15 Shahed-136/131 UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and means in their operational area at night.

The "South" Air Command, in turn, reports on Facebook that on the night of September 20, the air defense of southern Ukraine shot down 8 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

