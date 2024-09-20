Missile and "Shahed" destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region

A Shahed missile and a drone launched by Russian troops were destroyed in the Dnipro region, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The Vostok Air Command destroyed a missile and a shahed in the region. Thank you for your accurate work! - Lysak wrote.

61 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile were shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack