On May 26, pro-European parties in Moldova signed the Pact for Europe. The ceremony took place at the National Historical Museum. This is reported by Newsmaker, reports UNN.

Details

The signatories declared a political commitment to "fully contribute to the achievement of Moldova's EU integration goal" and "promote the rule of law, social cohesion and national solidarity around the strategic goal of European integration," putting this goal above party interests.

The party also condemns the aggressive war and the occupation of the territories of sovereign independent states.

Moldova approves the date of the referendum on the country's accession to the EU