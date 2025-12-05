$42.180.02
In Lviv, the suspect in the murder of military enlistment office soldier Yuriy Bondarenko was remanded in custody for 60 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

In Lviv, the suspect in the murder of military enlistment office soldier Yuriy Bondarenko was taken into custody for 60 days without the right to bail. The deceased serviceman received a fatal stab wound while performing his official duties.

In Lviv, the suspect in the murder of military enlistment office soldier Yuriy Bondarenko was remanded in custody for 60 days

In Lviv, a suspect in the murder of military TCC member Yuriy Bondarenko was remanded in custody for 60 days. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, as reported by UNN.

Yesterday I wrote about the death of serviceman Yuriy Bondarenko – a veteran who, after the front, continued his service in the TCC and SP and who was fatally wounded in Lviv while performing his official duties. The suspect has already been remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

- Kozytskyi reported.

According to him, this is the right decision.

Kozytskyi emphasized that the murder of a serviceman in the rear cannot have any "mitigating interpretations."

The head of the Regional Military Administration assured that he would monitor the progress of the investigation.

Recall

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, in Lviv on the evening of December 3, a TCC serviceman received a fatal wound.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Yefremova and Yaponska streets. The deceased was a serviceman of the Halytskyi-Frankivskyi RTCC and SP. According to the OGP, the serviceman was a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, starting in 2014 - in particular, he participated in the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, a 30-year-old Lviv resident was stopped for checking registration documents. He pulled out a knife and stabbed the serviceman, then sprayed a gas canister at the servicemen and fled the scene.

The injured serviceman was taken to the hospital, but the injury was incompatible with life. He sustained critical damage to the femoral artery and died on the morning of December 4.

The attacker was found and detained - a knife used to inflict the fatal wound was found at the scene.

The detainee was charged under Part 2 of Article 121 and Part 3 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm on a person in connection with their official activity, resulting in the death of the victim).

The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment from five to twelve years.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
TCC and SP
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv