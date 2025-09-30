$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
11:14 AM • 10459 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 25834 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 44094 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 24563 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 23429 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 21321 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 20752 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22845 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 68026 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146604 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Publications
Exclusives
In Lviv, fraudsters swindled military personnel and a volunteer out of almost UAH 2.2 million – the case has been sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

The Frankivsk Prosecutor's Office in Lviv has sent to court the case against the head of a charitable foundation and his accomplice. They fraudulently seized almost UAH 2.2 million from military personnel and a volunteer, promising to purchase equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Lviv, fraudsters swindled military personnel and a volunteer out of almost UAH 2.2 million – the case has been sent to court

The Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv has sent an indictment to the court against the head of one of the local charitable foundations and his accomplice from Ternopil region, who fraudulently seized almost UAH 2.2 million from military personnel and a volunteer. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that from December 2023 to April 2025, a 41-year-old Lviv resident organized a fraudulent scheme to seize funds intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He involved his acquaintance, a 33-year-old resident of Ternopil region, who had already been prosecuted for fraud, in the "case".

- reported the OPG.

The men used the charitable foundation to imitate providing assistance to the military and promised to purchase vehicles for combat missions, thermal imaging sights, and quadcopters.

The victims transferred money either to the bank cards of the foundation's head or through electronic payment systems, after which the funds were transferred to the accomplice's accounts and crypto wallets. In fact, the military did not receive any of the ordered equipment, and the fraudsters spent the money on their own needs.

The investigation documented six episodes: five servicemen and one volunteer became victims of fraudsters, with damages amounting to almost UAH 2.2 million.

The actions of both men are qualified under Parts 2, 3, 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law using electronic computing equipment, which caused significant damage to the victims.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Ternopil Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
charity
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv