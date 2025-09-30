In Lviv, fraudsters swindled military personnel and a volunteer out of almost UAH 2.2 million – the case has been sent to court

The Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv has sent an indictment to the court against the head of one of the local charitable foundations and his accomplice from Ternopil region, who fraudulently seized almost UAH 2.2 million from military personnel and a volunteer. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that from December 2023 to April 2025, a 41-year-old Lviv resident organized a fraudulent scheme to seize funds intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He involved his acquaintance, a 33-year-old resident of Ternopil region, who had already been prosecuted for fraud, in the "case". - reported the OPG.

The men used the charitable foundation to imitate providing assistance to the military and promised to purchase vehicles for combat missions, thermal imaging sights, and quadcopters.

The victims transferred money either to the bank cards of the foundation's head or through electronic payment systems, after which the funds were transferred to the accomplice's accounts and crypto wallets. In fact, the military did not receive any of the ordered equipment, and the fraudsters spent the money on their own needs.

New episode of corruption: an official from Dnipro caused millions in damages to the state through army procurement

The investigation documented six episodes: five servicemen and one volunteer became victims of fraudsters, with damages amounting to almost UAH 2.2 million.

The actions of both men are qualified under Parts 2, 3, 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law using electronic computing equipment, which caused significant damage to the victims.

Fraudsters robbed soldiers released from captivity, posing as bank employees