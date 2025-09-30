$41.320.16
08:49 AM • 9664 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 21834 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 14610 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 14897 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 16074 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 17705 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 21304 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 59204 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 123835 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 56218 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
New episode of corruption: an official from Dnipro caused millions in damages to the state through army procurement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

DBR and SBU employees uncovered a new episode of corruption schemes during procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. An official from the Dnipro Housing and Utilities Department has been notified of suspicion in a case involving millions in overpayments for beds for military units in the region.

New episode of corruption: an official from Dnipro caused millions in damages to the state through army procurement

DBR employees, in cooperation with the SBU, uncovered a new episode of corruption schemes during procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. An official of the Dnipro Housing and Maintenance Department has been notified of suspicion in a case involving millions of overpayments for beds for military units in the region. This was reported by the DBR, writes UNN.

Details

In 2023, the official organized a tender for the purchase of 5,000 bunk beds worth UAH 28 million. As an expert examination later established, the market price of such an order did not exceed UAH 18 million, so the state overpaid more than UAH 9.5 million. The materials on this fact have already been sent to court, and the suspect was then taken into custody with a bail of UAH 2 million.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, 18 officials, contractors, and deputies were exposed, suspected of embezzling almost 80 million hryvnias.26.09.25, 18:14 • 3940 views

Investigators found that just two months after this deal, the same official signed another contract with the same company – this time for the supply of 2,000 beds. The amount of overpayment reached almost UAH 4 million.

He is charged with negligent attitude to the service of a military official under martial law, which led to grave consequences (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The article provides for punishment of up to 8 years of imprisonment.

In addition, the state will file a civil lawsuit for compensation for damages.

Former head of Volyn education department embezzled over UAH 7.5 million on equipment for shelters26.09.25, 16:26 • 2568 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine