New episode of corruption: an official from Dnipro caused millions in damages to the state through army procurement

DBR employees, in cooperation with the SBU, uncovered a new episode of corruption schemes during procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. An official of the Dnipro Housing and Maintenance Department has been notified of suspicion in a case involving millions of overpayments for beds for military units in the region. This was reported by the DBR, writes UNN.

Details

In 2023, the official organized a tender for the purchase of 5,000 bunk beds worth UAH 28 million. As an expert examination later established, the market price of such an order did not exceed UAH 18 million, so the state overpaid more than UAH 9.5 million. The materials on this fact have already been sent to court, and the suspect was then taken into custody with a bail of UAH 2 million.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, 18 officials, contractors, and deputies were exposed, suspected of embezzling almost 80 million hryvnias.

Investigators found that just two months after this deal, the same official signed another contract with the same company – this time for the supply of 2,000 beds. The amount of overpayment reached almost UAH 4 million.

He is charged with negligent attitude to the service of a military official under martial law, which led to grave consequences (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The article provides for punishment of up to 8 years of imprisonment.

In addition, the state will file a civil lawsuit for compensation for damages.

