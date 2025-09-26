$41.490.08
Former head of Volyn education department embezzled over UAH 7.5 million on equipment for shelters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The former head of the Department of Education and Science of the Volyn Regional State Administration has been charged with embezzling over UAH 7.5 million in budget funds. She organized the purchase of equipment for shelters in schools at inflated prices in November-December 2022.

The former head of the Department of Education and Science of the Volyn Regional State Administration has been charged with misappropriation of budget funds on a particularly large scale. The investigation believes that she organized the purchase of equipment for shelters in educational institutions of the region at inflated prices, causing multi-million dollar losses to the state. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, this concerns events in November-December 2022, when the education department concluded agreements with two suppliers for the purchase of 143 sets of television and audiovisual equipment. The total value of the contracts amounted to over UAH 25.4 million.

As established by the expert examination, the cost of this equipment was significantly inflated. The difference between the real market price and the price paid by the department amounted to over UAH 7.5 million.

– reported the Prosecutor General's Office. 

The exposure of the abuse was carried out by prosecutors jointly with investigators of the National Police with the support of the counterintelligence unit of the SBU, responsible for protecting the interests of the state in the field of information security.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Under the incriminated article, the former official may face 7 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions for up to three years.

Over UAH 16 million through "dead souls": officials of the Kyiv Aviation Institute are suspected of budget embezzlement26.09.25, 15:37 • 1360 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine