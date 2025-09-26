In Kirovohrad Oblast, 18 officials, contractors, and deputies were exposed, suspected of embezzling almost 80 million hryvnias.

Prosecutors of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement agencies of the region, have notified 18 individuals – community leaders, deputies, contractors, and suppliers – of suspicion in the last 24 hours alone. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Parts 4, 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366, Parts 1, 4 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 240, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 2 of Article 367, Parts 3, 5 of Article 190, Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The executive director of PJSC "Haivoron Specialized Quarry," in prior conspiracy with the chief engineer and surveyor of the company, illegally extracted 42 thousand tons of nationally significant minerals – migmatite – by conducting blasting operations after the expiration of the subsoil use permit. The damage to the environment amounts to 43 million hryvnias. - the report says.

Also, an official of the "Onykiivske Forestry" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" allowed the illegal felling of 225 trees on the territory of the nature reserve fund, causing 5 million hryvnias in damage to the environment.

The director of a limited liability company embezzled budget funds during road surface repair works in the urban-type settlement of Ustynivka, Kropyvnytskyi district. A private entrepreneur, due to improper technical supervision of the said works, allowed their cost to be overstated. The amount of damages caused is 1.6 million hryvnias.

The former head of the Department of Architecture, Urban Planning, and Housing and Communal Services of the Znamianka District State Administration, abusing his official position, groundlessly issued construction passports regarding the belonging of objects to households, as a result of which an individual fraudulently seized compensation from the sale of electricity at the "green tariff" in the amount of 17.4 million hryvnias.

The Ketrysanivka village head illegally paid salaries to council employees. The damage to the state amounts to 3.5 million hryvnias.

A private entrepreneur embezzled budget funds during the supply of coal to an educational institution in the Oleksandriia district, causing damages of 1.7 million hryvnias.

The director of a small enterprise in the form of a LLC, in prior conspiracy with the chief accountant, directors of two private enterprises, and a private entrepreneur, supplied sand to the state enterprise "SkhidHZK" at an inflated cost. The damage to the state amounts to 1 million hryvnias.

National Museum in Pirohiv almost lost 1.5 hectares of land: organizers of the scheme exposed

The director of the LLC embezzled 77 tons of sunflower seeds that were under the responsible storage of the company and belonged to one of the educational institutions in the Kropyvnytskyi district. The amount of damages caused reaches 774 thousand hryvnias.

The acting director of the communal non-profit enterprise "Popasna City Multidisciplinary Hospital" of the Popasna City Council, relocated from Luhansk region, embezzled budget funds during the procurement of medical equipment for the hospital's needs at an inflated cost. The damage to the state amounts to 438 thousand hryvnias.

The director of the company embezzled budget funds during the capital repair of the building of City Hospital No. 1 in Oleksandriia, causing 180 thousand hryvnias in damages to the state.

A deputy of the Nadlatska Village Council of the Novoukrainka district entered knowingly false information regarding his property worth 4.4 million hryvnias into the declaration of a person authorized to perform state or local self-government functions.

The total amount of established damages to the state and the value of undeclared property in these criminal proceedings is almost 80 million UAH.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing in criminal proceedings aimed at clarifying all circumstances of the committed criminal offenses and completing the pre-trial investigation.

Petitions have been prepared for the election of preventive measures, the imposition of arrests on the property of the suspects, and their removal from office.

"Turned a blind eye" to the idling of private wagons: abuses in "Ukrzaliznytsia" exposed for over UAH 9 million