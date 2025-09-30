Fraudsters robbed soldiers released from captivity, posing as bank employees

$41.320.16
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 21788 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 14600 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 14887 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 16066 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 17701 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA
September 30, 04:06 AM • 21301 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 59194 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 123786 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 56215 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in Ukraine
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNS
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVA
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows video
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center
Publications
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 59203 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 123832 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 63527 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail
Actual
The Guardian
The New York Times
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Fraudsters robbed soldiers released from captivity, posing as bank employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

A criminal organization that appropriated money from Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen after their return from captivity has been exposed. The perpetrators extorted data to access online banking, as a result of which the victims lost over 970 thousand hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization that fraudulently appropriated money from Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen after their return from Russian captivity. The perpetrators disguised themselves as bank employees and representatives of law enforcement agencies, extorting data to access online banking. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It has been established that members of the criminal organization, through deception and abuse of trust, seized funds from Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who returned from captivity. Using the personal data of the victims, they called them, introduced themselves as employees of banking institutions or law enforcement agencies, obtained information for accessing online banking, and carried out money transfers, cash withdrawals, and purchases of goods.

- stated the Prosecutor General's Office.

In total, at least seven episodes were recorded, as a result of which the victims lost more than 970 thousand hryvnias.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, 18 officials, contractors, and deputies were exposed, suspected of embezzling almost 80 million hryvnias.26.09.25, 18:14 • 3940 views

During searches, mobile phones, bank cards, about 200 thousand hryvnias in various currencies, gold jewelry, and other evidence were seized from the suspects.

Currently, two organizers of the scheme, who turned out to be brothers, have been notified of suspicion. They were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and prosecutors are already preparing a motion to the court for their arrest without the right to bail.

The investigation is ongoing – law enforcement officers are identifying other members of the criminal organization.

Ukrainian laundered millions of US dollars through shell companies: faces 20 years in prison26.09.25, 17:55 • 3708 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine