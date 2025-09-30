Fraudsters robbed soldiers released from captivity, posing as bank employees

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization that fraudulently appropriated money from Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen after their return from Russian captivity. The perpetrators disguised themselves as bank employees and representatives of law enforcement agencies, extorting data to access online banking. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It has been established that members of the criminal organization, through deception and abuse of trust, seized funds from Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who returned from captivity. Using the personal data of the victims, they called them, introduced themselves as employees of banking institutions or law enforcement agencies, obtained information for accessing online banking, and carried out money transfers, cash withdrawals, and purchases of goods. - stated the Prosecutor General's Office.

In total, at least seven episodes were recorded, as a result of which the victims lost more than 970 thousand hryvnias.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, 18 officials, contractors, and deputies were exposed, suspected of embezzling almost 80 million hryvnias.

During searches, mobile phones, bank cards, about 200 thousand hryvnias in various currencies, gold jewelry, and other evidence were seized from the suspects.

Currently, two organizers of the scheme, who turned out to be brothers, have been notified of suspicion. They were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and prosecutors are already preparing a motion to the court for their arrest without the right to bail.

The investigation is ongoing – law enforcement officers are identifying other members of the criminal organization.

