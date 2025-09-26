Ukrainian laundered millions of US dollars through shell companies: faces 20 years in prison

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
02:33 PM • 2776 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 8348 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 7078 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 9812 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14786 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 19021 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 28268 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33950 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38458 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28342 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.7m/s
47%
763mm
Popular news
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 26855 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 18492 views
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy11:16 AM • 8120 views
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a coma11:19 AM • 6422 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 13371 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 8348 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 13468 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 28268 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33950 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38458 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andrius Kubilius
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo02:33 PM • 2784 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 18590 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 26953 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 33133 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 41008 views
Actual
Su-34
The Washington Post
MiG-31
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system

Ukrainian laundered millions of US dollars through shell companies: faces 20 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Ukrainian law enforcement, in cooperation with their American counterparts, exposed a Ukrainian national for laundering millions of US dollars from state institutions. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to 500,000 dollars.

Ukrainian laundered millions of US dollars through shell companies: faces 20 years in prison

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with their American counterparts, uncovered a scheme of fraud and money laundering of millions of dollars in US government agencies with the participation of a Ukrainian citizen. Computer equipment, mobile phones, and financial documentation were seized, and the case is classified as a serious crime with a possible 20-year prison sentence. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the coordination of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine and with the support of American law enforcement officers, a large-scale scheme of seizing funds from US government agencies with subsequent legalization through a network of shell companies was uncovered.

According to the investigation materials, the perpetrators created phishing websites and used malicious software to record keystrokes. Having gained access to users' logins and passwords, they carried out fraudulent money transfers, which were subsequently laundered 

— stated in the Prosecutor General's message.

In Ukraine, at the request of American colleagues, searches were conducted at the home of a citizen involved in the development of web resources and companies for money laundering. During the investigative actions, computers, mobile phones, data carriers, and financial documentation confirming illegal activities were seized.

Former head of Volyn education department embezzled over UAH 7.5 million on equipment for shelters26.09.25, 16:26 • 968 views

In the US, his actions are classified as money laundering. Sanctions include a fine of up to $500,000 or double the value of the illegal transaction, as well as imprisonment for up to 20 years.

The operation became possible thanks to the joint work of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Main Investigative Department, and the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine, as well as effective international cooperation with American colleagues.

Over UAH 16 million through "dead souls": officials of the Kyiv Aviation Institute are suspected of budget embezzlement26.09.25, 15:37 • 1992 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
National Police of Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine