Ukrainian laundered millions of US dollars through shell companies: faces 20 years in prison

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with their American counterparts, uncovered a scheme of fraud and money laundering of millions of dollars in US government agencies with the participation of a Ukrainian citizen. Computer equipment, mobile phones, and financial documentation were seized, and the case is classified as a serious crime with a possible 20-year prison sentence. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the coordination of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine and with the support of American law enforcement officers, a large-scale scheme of seizing funds from US government agencies with subsequent legalization through a network of shell companies was uncovered.

According to the investigation materials, the perpetrators created phishing websites and used malicious software to record keystrokes. Having gained access to users' logins and passwords, they carried out fraudulent money transfers, which were subsequently laundered — stated in the Prosecutor General's message.

In Ukraine, at the request of American colleagues, searches were conducted at the home of a citizen involved in the development of web resources and companies for money laundering. During the investigative actions, computers, mobile phones, data carriers, and financial documentation confirming illegal activities were seized.

In the US, his actions are classified as money laundering. Sanctions include a fine of up to $500,000 or double the value of the illegal transaction, as well as imprisonment for up to 20 years.

The operation became possible thanks to the joint work of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Main Investigative Department, and the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine, as well as effective international cooperation with American colleagues.

