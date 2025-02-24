In Kyiv region night Russian attack damages unfinished building, injures security guard: consequences shown

At night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones once again, and air defense was activated. The attack damaged an unfinished multi-storey building in Brovary district and injured a security guard, interim head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Another attack of enemy UAVs in Kyiv region. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. No hits to critical infrastructure were recorded," Kalashnyk said.

As a result of an enemy attack in Brovary district, an unfinished multi-storey building was damaged. The fire between the 23rd and 24th floor was quickly extinguished. A security guard of a residential complex, a man born in 1974, suffered an acute stress reaction - Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, all the necessary medical care was provided on the spot.

The rescuers quickly extinguished the fire and eliminated the consequences of the Russian attack, the regional State Emergency Service reported, showing the aftermath.

