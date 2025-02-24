ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3887 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7495 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101589 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81196 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110563 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115976 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143779 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115047 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167553 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122276 views

113 out of 185 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 71 did not reach their targets

113 out of 185 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 71 did not reach their targets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24578 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 185 kamikaze drones and imitator drones from various directions. Air defense systems shot down 113 attack UAVs, and 71 imitator drones were lost without incident.

Russia launched 185 unmanned aerial vehicles over Ukraine overnight, shooting down 113 drones, 71 did not reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of February 24, the enemy attacked with 185 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 08.00, 113 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson and Dnipro regions

- the Air Force reported on social media.

71 enemy imitator UAVs, as indicated, were lost locally (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Dnipropetrovs'k, Odesa, Kyiv and Khmelnytsky regions suffered," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

