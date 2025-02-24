113 out of 185 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 71 did not reach their targets

Russia launched 185 unmanned aerial vehicles over Ukraine overnight, shooting down 113 drones, 71 did not reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of February 24, the enemy attacked with 185 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 08.00, 113 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson and Dnipro regions - the Air Force reported on social media.

71 enemy imitator UAVs, as indicated, were lost locally (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Dnipropetrovs'k, Odesa, Kyiv and Khmelnytsky regions suffered," the statement said.

