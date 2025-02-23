Drone attack in Kyiv: the wreckage of a downed UAV fell in one of the capital's residential areas

Details of the attack of enemy drones on Kyiv in the evening of February 23 have become known. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the wreckage of a downed drone fell in the open area in Desnyansky district of the capital.

"Emergency services are on their way. Information about the victims is being clarified," Tkachenko wrote.

Context

Late in the evening, on February 23, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Russians are trying to attack the capital with drones, air defense is working. Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force recorded that Russian attack drones were flying toward Kyiv from the south and northeast.

Recall

The head of the Defense Intelligence Service , Kirill Budanov, commented on the possibility of a massive shelling of Russia on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion on February 24. According to him, "the bombers are loaded".

