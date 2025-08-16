In Kyiv Oblast, a female deputy and her accomplices illegally seized 92 hectares of land, causing 12 million UAH in damages.

In the Kyiv region, a female deputy and her accomplices seized land plots totaling 92 hectares. A criminal group of six people has been notified of suspicion of fraud, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, an organizer and 5 members of an organized group were notified of suspicion. They created an illegal scheme for registering land plots in the names of straw persons, which caused damages to the territorial community amounting to UAH 12 million (Part 3, Article 27; Part 3, Article 28; Part 4, Article 190; Part 3, Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.

The investigation revealed that being a deputy and simultaneously the secretary of the permanent commission on land relations and environmental protection of one of the village councils in the Kyiv region, the suspect involved a private notary, an administrator of the administrative services provision department, and three individuals who, based on powers of attorney, allegedly represented the interests of citizens intending to privatize a land plot.

The essence of the illegal scheme was that the administrator of the department received applications from citizens with a corresponding package of documents regarding the allocation of land plots in the Kyiv region for ownership. After that, the package with pre-forged documents was transferred to the land department for processing by decisions of the village council session.

Investigators found that the citizens did not sign any documents and did not apply for land allocation. Having registered ownership based on forged documents, the defendants in the case, through their private notary, organized the conclusion and registration of land purchase and sale agreements, according to which the organizer of the criminal scheme and, concurrently, the village council deputy, became the new owner.

In this way, they seized land plots with a total area of 92 hectares, thereby causing damages to the territorial community totaling UAH 12 million.

During searches at the workplaces and residences of the defendants in Kyiv, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions, documents related to the illegal alienation of land plots and their subsequent acquisition by the deputy were found and seized, including purchase and sale agreements, acceptance and transfer acts, state acts, technical documentation for establishing land boundaries, their consolidation, powers of attorney, etc.

Addition

