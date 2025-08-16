$41.450.00
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 119689 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 135355 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 94856 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 89193 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 77576 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 122202 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 223109 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 87636 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 200660 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
In Kyiv Oblast, a female deputy and her accomplices illegally seized 92 hectares of land, causing 12 million UAH in damages.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

In Kyiv Oblast, a female deputy and five accomplices seized land plots totaling 92 hectares. The criminal group caused 12 million UAH in damages to the territorial community.

In Kyiv Oblast, a female deputy and her accomplices illegally seized 92 hectares of land, causing 12 million UAH in damages.

In the Kyiv region, a female deputy and her accomplices seized land plots totaling 92 hectares. A criminal group of six people has been notified of suspicion of fraud, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, an organizer and 5 members of an organized group were notified of suspicion. They created an illegal scheme for registering land plots in the names of straw persons, which caused damages to the territorial community amounting to UAH 12 million (Part 3, Article 27; Part 3, Article 28; Part 4, Article 190; Part 3, Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the message says.

The investigation revealed that being a deputy and simultaneously the secretary of the permanent commission on land relations and environmental protection of one of the village councils in the Kyiv region, the suspect involved a private notary, an administrator of the administrative services provision department, and three individuals who, based on powers of attorney, allegedly represented the interests of citizens intending to privatize a land plot.

The essence of the illegal scheme was that the administrator of the department received applications from citizens with a corresponding package of documents regarding the allocation of land plots in the Kyiv region for ownership. After that, the package with pre-forged documents was transferred to the land department for processing by decisions of the village council session.

Investigators found that the citizens did not sign any documents and did not apply for land allocation. Having registered ownership based on forged documents, the defendants in the case, through their private notary, organized the conclusion and registration of land purchase and sale agreements, according to which the organizer of the criminal scheme and, concurrently, the village council deputy, became the new owner.

In this way, they seized land plots with a total area of 92 hectares, thereby causing damages to the territorial community totaling UAH 12 million.

During searches at the workplaces and residences of the defendants in Kyiv, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions, documents related to the illegal alienation of land plots and their subsequent acquisition by the deputy were found and seized, including purchase and sale agreements, acceptance and transfer acts, state acts, technical documentation for establishing land boundaries, their consolidation, powers of attorney, etc.

Addition

In Cherkasy region, prosecutors notified 20 individuals of suspicion, including heads of communal enterprises and officials. The estimated damages exceed UAH 260 million.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi correctional facility, a scheme of extorting money from convicts was exposed. The "overseer" and his accomplices received almost UAH 100,000 for "a peaceful serving of sentence."

