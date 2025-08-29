In Kyiv, metro traffic will stop for one minute today - KMDA

Today, August 29, metro traffic in Kyiv will stop for one minute. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Today, August 29, on the Day of Remembrance of Fallen Defenders, at 9:00 a.m., the Kyiv metro will stop train traffic for 1 minute: the city will honor the feat of fallen Defenders. - the post says.

Passengers are asked to be understanding and stop with us for a minute to honor the memory of the Heroes.

According to technological processes, trains will stand for 4-5 minutes at some stations.

Recall

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, and numerous destructions.

The aggressor country used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5,400 windows were broken, and 23 families need to be relocated.

In Kyiv, there are already 23 victims as a result of the Russian attack on August 28