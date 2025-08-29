In Kyiv, metro traffic will stop for one minute today - KMDA

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 26510 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 44839 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 114205 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 62725 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 74793 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 110732 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 124098 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 105295 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117755 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84722 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2m/s
78%
752mm
Popular news
F-16 jet crashed in Poland during airshow preparations, pilot killedVideoAugust 28, 06:52 PM • 3676 views
225 houses damaged, 23 families need resettlement: consequences of the night attack on Kyiv on August 28PhotoAugust 28, 09:04 PM • 3766 views
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands12:54 AM • 8626 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean01:44 AM • 4694 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 6580 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 26520 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 58719 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 114217 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 197016 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 199845 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Karol Nawrocki
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 127116 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 157392 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 159399 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 149556 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 180130 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

In Kyiv, metro traffic will stop for one minute today - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

On August 29, at 9:00 a.m., the Kyiv Metro will stop train movement for 1 minute to honor the memory of fallen Defenders. At some stations, trains will stand for up to 4-5 minutes.

In Kyiv, metro traffic will stop for one minute today - KMDA

Today, August 29, metro traffic in Kyiv will stop for one minute. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Today, August 29, on the Day of Remembrance of Fallen Defenders, at 9:00 a.m., the Kyiv metro will stop train traffic for 1 minute: the city will honor the feat of fallen Defenders.

- the post says.

Passengers are asked to be understanding and stop with us for a minute to honor the memory of the Heroes.

According to technological processes, trains will stand for 4-5 minutes at some stations.

Recall

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, and numerous destructions.

The aggressor country used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5,400 windows were broken, and 23 families need to be relocated.

In Kyiv, there are already 23 victims as a result of the Russian attack on August 2829.08.25, 00:42 • 1528 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv