Anti-radiation shelters begin construction in Kyiv: first ones built in Obolon – District State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1756 views

Construction of new anti-radiation shelters has begun in Kyiv. The first two have already been built in the Obolonskyi district, designed to protect against radiation and chemical hazards.

Anti-radiation shelters begin construction in Kyiv: first ones built in Obolon – District State Administration

The construction of modern anti-radiation shelters of a new type has begun in the capital. The first two have already been built in the Obolonskyi district, which has become a pioneer in the implementation of this important civil defense project. Kyrylo Fesyk, head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration, announced this on the air of Vechir.LIVE, UNN writes.

Details

A new program for equipping independent anti-radiation shelters – special protective structures designed to save people in case of radiation or chemical danger – has started in Kyiv.

According to Fesyk, the first two shelters have already been built and marked on the interactive map of the capital's civil defense. The Obolonskyi district was the first in Kyiv where such new-type facilities appeared.

Russian attack on Chornomorsk, Odesa region: critical infrastructure damaged, casualties, no electricity09.10.25, 09:20 • 1324 views

According to the head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration, this is a completely normal practice and strategy for expanding the security space, which is also being implemented in Israel.

The implementation of such projects involves not only technical construction but also significant legal preparation. The development of the necessary documentation alone can take up to nine months

– Fesyk noted.

The construction of separate, autonomous shelters is an important step for security systems in the conditions of war in Ukraine. Such structures are designed for long-term stay of people and are equipped with everything necessary to ensure vital activity in emergency conditions.

87 out of 112 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine09.10.25, 09:00 • 1158 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Israel
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv