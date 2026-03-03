In Kyiv, electric transport on the left bank is planned to resume operation on Wednesday

$43.230.13
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
06:18 AM • 19245 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 77270 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 74128 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 53001 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 47610 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 40312 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 21963 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 19227 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17988 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Publications
Exclusives
US Embassy in Riyadh attacked by two drones, fire breaks out
US State Department urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediately
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 77229 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain about
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthday
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions
In Kyiv, electric transport on the left bank is planned to resume operation on Wednesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1898 views

On the left bank of Kyiv, electric transport is gradually resuming operation. On March 4, provided there are no new damages to the energy infrastructure, electric transport on the left bank will operate as usual.

In Kyiv, electric transport on the left bank is planned to resume operation on Wednesday

On the left bank of Kyiv, electric transport is gradually resuming operation, and from Wednesday, March 4, it is planned to launch it in the usual mode "provided there are no new damages to the energy infrastructure," the Kyiv City State Administration reported, writes UNN.

On March 4, provided there are no new damages to the energy infrastructure, electric transport on the left bank will operate in the usual mode and according to the planned schedule.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Today, due to the improved situation in the energy system, "Kyivpastrans" is beginning a phased restoration of electric transport movement on the left bank and routes connecting both banks of the capital.

On March 3, the movement of the following was partially restored:

  • trams ## 4, 5, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 32, 33, 35;
    • trolleybuses ## 29, 30, 31, 37 (with changes), 43, 47, 50, 50-K.

      At the same time, today, duplicate buses will still run on the routes. Duplicate buses are expected to be canceled starting tomorrow.

      Julia Shramko

      Kyiv
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Kyiv