In Kyiv, electric transport on the left bank is planned to resume operation on Wednesday

On the left bank of Kyiv, electric transport is gradually resuming operation, and from Wednesday, March 4, it is planned to launch it in the usual mode "provided there are no new damages to the energy infrastructure," the Kyiv City State Administration reported, writes UNN.

On March 4, provided there are no new damages to the energy infrastructure, electric transport on the left bank will operate in the usual mode and according to the planned schedule. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Today, due to the improved situation in the energy system, "Kyivpastrans" is beginning a phased restoration of electric transport movement on the left bank and routes connecting both banks of the capital.

On March 3, the movement of the following was partially restored:

trams ## 4, 5, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 32, 33, 35;

trolleybuses ## 29, 30, 31, 37 (with changes), 43, 47, 50, 50-K.

At the same time, today, duplicate buses will still run on the routes. Duplicate buses are expected to be canceled starting tomorrow.

In Kyiv, electric transport on the right bank resumes operation from February 26 - KMDA