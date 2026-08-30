In Kyiv and the region, “phantom patrols” will operate again — how the control system will work

Starting August 31, three "phantom patrol cars" will begin operating in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Their main goal is to reduce the number of people injured and killed on the roads. Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department, reported this on Facebook, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that later the "phantoms" will also appear in other regions. Their number will also increase in the future, Biloshytskyi said.

What are "phantoms"?

These are special vehicles that are almost indistinguishable in appearance from ordinary cars.

These vehicles are equipped with systems for monitoring the speed of moving vehicles, which make it possible to measure speed both while the "phantom" itself is moving and when it is stationary in a particular location. After an offense is recorded, license plates are read and recognized, followed by checks against databases - Biloshytskyi reported.

After that, metadata containing the relevant information is sent to the automated enforcement system, which processes it and automatically issues a ruling on an administrative offense. Nearly all speeding violations will be recorded automatically, without stopping the offending vehicle.

The system can record speeding violations in both the same and opposite directions of travel.

Is it possible to record offenses other than automatically?

Yes. In non-automatic mode, traffic violations will be recorded by the special vehicle using the two video cameras with which it is equipped. They can record traffic violations occurring both in front of and behind the service vehicle. If the most blatant violations are recorded (for example, creating an emergency situation), the inspectors inside the "phantom" may stop the offender in accordance with the requirements of Article 35 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police" and consider the case of an administrative offense - Biloshytskyi explained.

In a road accident in the Zhytomyr region, Focus editor-in-chief Mariia Skibinska and her mother were killed