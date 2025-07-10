$41.770.07
In Kyiv, an enemy drone hit a residential building - Klymenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 199 views

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a Russian drone hit a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. As a result of the attack, two women were killed and 16 people were injured, with dozens of objects damaged.

In Kyiv, an enemy drone hit a residential building - Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that during the attack of enemy drones on Kyiv, a Russian drone hit a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Dozens of other objects were also affected, he stated on the air of the national telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

We are in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Behind me is the building that was hit by a Shahed drone. This is the top floor, the roof. We evacuated all people from there. With the military administration, volunteers, medics, rescuers, police, we are doing everything to clear the rubble as quickly as possible

- Klymenko noted.

He also reported that dozens of objects in the capital were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling.

We are talking about dozens of residential and infrastructure objects that were damaged. We cannot name exact figures, investigative and operational groups of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are currently working. At the site of each hit, State Emergency Service headquarters have been deployed

- Klymenko reported.

The Minister also confirmed information about two dead and 16 wounded.

It has been confirmed that 16 people were wounded, two women died

- Klymenko reported.

Addition

Svitlana Vodolaga, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reported that 400 rescuers and 91 units of rescue equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling in Kyiv.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarKyiv
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Kyiv
