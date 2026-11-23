In Kyiv, a 50-year-old man stabbed a dog because it was being walked near his house: police notified the suspect that he was under investigation. This was reported by the Kyiv police, UNN writes.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that a young couple were walking their pet—a mixed-breed dog named Bilka—on a street in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. Suddenly, a stranger approached them and began protesting because the dog was being walked near his private house.

The verbal dispute quickly escalated into a conflict, during which the man pulled a knife from his pocket, struck the dog on the head, and fled.

The injured animal was taken to a veterinary clinic. Doctors provided the necessary assistance and discharged it home—it is currently under its owners’ supervision and continues treatment.

The offender was notified that he was suspected of cruel treatment of animals.

Five people killed, including two children — a driver in Khmelnytskyi region sentenced to 8 years