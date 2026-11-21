In Khmelnytskyi region, a 29-year-old driver was sentenced to 8 years in prison for a fatal road accident in which five members of one family were killed, including two children aged 9 and 15. In addition, the man was deprived of the right to drive vehicles for three years and must pay the victims almost UAH 3 million in compensation. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors from the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a 29-year-old resident of Netishyn was sentenced to 8 years in prison and deprived of the right to drive vehicles for three years (Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement says.

Prosecutors proved that on July 23, 2023, near the village of Berezdiv in Shepetivka district, the driver of a Chevrolet Captiva failed to choose a safe speed on a curved section of the road. After noticing an oncoming Ford Kuga in his lane, instead of braking, he entered the oncoming lane and the left shoulder, where he collided with the vehicle, which was already returning to its lane.

As a result of the accident, five members of one family were killed – the driver of the Ford Kuga, his wife, his brother, and two sons aged 9 and 15. Three adults died at the scene, the older boy died on the way to the hospital, and the younger one died a week later in a medical facility.

The passenger of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained serious bodily injuries.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty, insisting that the other driver was at fault. However, prosecutors, including on the basis of the findings of automotive technical examinations, proved a direct causal link between his violation of the traffic rules and the tragic consequences.

The court ordered the man to compensate the victims almost UAH 3 million for material and moral damages, and also to pay more than UAH 17,000 every month to the daughter of one of the deceased due to the loss of a breadwinner until she reaches adulthood.

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