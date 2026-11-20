In the ten months of 2026, 635 criminal offenses related to the forgery, destruction, or replacement of vehicle identification numbers were recorded in Ukraine. This is 1.6 times more than during the same period last year. At the same time, law enforcement officials reported suspicions or referred materials to court in only isolated proceedings. Opendatabot reports this, UNN reports.

Details

According to the statistics, the largest surge in such offenses occurred in the autumn. In September and October alone, law enforcement agencies registered 357 cases involving the forgery or alteration of vehicle identification numbers. This represents more than 56% of the total number of offenses recorded since the beginning of the year. For comparison, during the first eight months of 2026, an average of about 35 such cases were recorded in Ukraine each month. In September and October, however, the monthly average increased approximately fivefold.

Notably, the sharp increase in the number of registered offenses occurred after five consecutive years during which their number had gradually declined.

At the same time, the investigation statistics demonstrate significantly more modest results. Of the 635 recorded criminal offenses, suspicions were reported in only five proceedings. Another five criminal proceedings were referred to court.

That is, the number of proceedings in which suspicions were reported amounts to less than 1% of the total number of registered offenses. The share of proceedings referred to court is similar.

It should be noted that the forgery or illegal replacement of VIN codes may be used to conceal a vehicle’s true origin, including that of a stolen vehicle, or its previous history. In Ukraine, liability for the illegal destruction, forgery, or replacement of a vehicle identification number is provided for under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

To remind you

In Ukraine, during the first nine months of 2026, only 5 cases involving the forgery of vehicle VIN codes were referred to court.