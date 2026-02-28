$43.210.00
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
11:55 AM • 9430 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
08:36 AM • 15359 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 22487 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 28907 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 42092 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 41743 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 47701 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 45419 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 43320 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Popular news
Military plane carrying cash crashes in Bolivia – at least 15 deadFebruary 28, 04:33 AM • 10871 views
German AfD party likely exposes NATO's weaknesses to Russian intelligenceFebruary 28, 04:49 AM • 10284 views
Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper riflesPhotoFebruary 28, 05:06 AM • 16020 views
Trump claimed he has an unconstitutional right to run for president a third timeFebruary 28, 05:21 AM • 11841 views
One person killed in Abu Dhabi after missile attack from Iran - Media10:13 AM • 7272 views
In Khmelnytskyi region, two city council officials are suspected of embezzling UAH 2.6 million from housing for IDPs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1674 views

In Khmelnytskyi region, a scheme to embezzle UAH 2.6 million during the purchase of a house for IDPs has been uncovered. Two city council officials are suspected of inflating the price of the property.

In Khmelnytskyi region, two city council officials are suspected of embezzling UAH 2.6 million from housing for IDPs

Law enforcement officers reported that a scheme was uncovered in Khmelnytskyi region, according to which a house for an IDP family was purchased at an artificially inflated price, which led to losses of UAH 2.6 million for the state budget. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a scheme of embezzlement of state funds during the purchase of a house for a large family of internally displaced persons was uncovered, in which the deputy mayor and the head of the labor and social protection department of one of the city councils of Khmelnytskyi district are suspected.

- the report says.

In June 2025, the community was allocated UAH 6.2 million to purchase a family-type house for an IDP family. The officials selected the property and ordered an appraisal that did not correspond to the market price, effectively "adjusting" the amount to the subsidy.

The purchase and sale agreement was concluded in August 2025. Examinations confirmed an overestimation of the price by UAH 2.6 million.

Both suspects have been remanded in custody and suspended from their positions.

The sanction for the incriminated offenses provides for punishment of up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions.

The possible involvement of other persons in the implementation of the scheme is also being checked.

NABU exposed former leadership of Ivano-Frankivsk prosecutor's office for systematic corruption26.02.26, 19:06 • 3988 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
State budget
Life imprisonment
Kherson Oblast