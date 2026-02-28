In Khmelnytskyi region, two city council officials are suspected of embezzling UAH 2.6 million from housing for IDPs

Law enforcement officers reported that a scheme was uncovered in Khmelnytskyi region, according to which a house for an IDP family was purchased at an artificially inflated price, which led to losses of UAH 2.6 million for the state budget. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a scheme of embezzlement of state funds during the purchase of a house for a large family of internally displaced persons was uncovered, in which the deputy mayor and the head of the labor and social protection department of one of the city councils of Khmelnytskyi district are suspected. - the report says.

In June 2025, the community was allocated UAH 6.2 million to purchase a family-type house for an IDP family. The officials selected the property and ordered an appraisal that did not correspond to the market price, effectively "adjusting" the amount to the subsidy.

The purchase and sale agreement was concluded in August 2025. Examinations confirmed an overestimation of the price by UAH 2.6 million.

Both suspects have been remanded in custody and suspended from their positions.

The sanction for the incriminated offenses provides for punishment of up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions.

The possible involvement of other persons in the implementation of the scheme is also being checked.

