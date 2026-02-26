NABU exposed former leadership of Ivano-Frankivsk prosecutor's office for systematic corruption

NABU and SAP announced suspicion against the former head of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional prosecutor's office and the head of one of the departments of the same prosecutor's office, who demanded and received undue benefits from companies for not prosecuting their employees. This was reported by the NABU press service, according to UNN.

NABU and SAP announced suspicion against the former head of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional prosecutor's office and the head of one of the departments of the same prosecutor's office - the statement says.

According to the investigation, they demanded and received undue benefits from companies for not prosecuting their employees and for closing criminal proceedings.

In particular, in 2021, the prosecutors demanded 100,000 dollars in exchange for making decisions in the interests of officials of a state enterprise and a private company that had seized the property of this state enterprise. They, in particular, promised to ensure the closure of the case regarding the seizure and non-prosecution of the guilty parties.

After receiving the funds, the case was closed. Qualification: Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspects also organized a scheme for systematically receiving undue benefits from a private company that built roads in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. During 2019–2021, the company concluded contracts worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, from which, at the request of the prosecutors, it had to give them 3%. In return, the officials promised not to take measures regarding possible violations during the work.

"In November–December 2021, the perpetrators received part of the agreed amount.

Qualification: Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. The full circle of persons involved in the crime is being established," NABU added.

Recall

