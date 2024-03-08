In Kherson, a family celebrating March 8 escaped death

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14095 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 42619 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36285 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 196890 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179858 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173017 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248791 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371516 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 6612 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 42619 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 196890 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 161062 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179858 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8010 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18460 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19186 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29243 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 37186 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Kherson, a family celebrating March 8 escaped death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28650 views

A family in Kherson miraculously escaped death when an enemy shell hit their apartment a few minutes after they went out to celebrate March 8 in the summer kitchen.

In Kherson, a family celebrating March 8 escaped death

In Kherson, a family decided to celebrate March 8 in a summer kitchen and thus escaped death. They all left the house, which was hit by an enemy shell a few minutes later. The case was reported by the Kherson State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

The family decided to celebrate March 8 in the summer kitchen, but a moment later an enemy shell hit the apartment building they left a few minutes later, and miraculously no one was injured. A fire broke out in one of the rooms.

- said the SES.

Details

Rescuers quickly responded to a fire that broke out because of the shelling. No one was in the house at the time of the shelling, but the owner of the house begged the firefighters to save her home library, which she had been collecting for many years.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and saved part of the library.

Recall

Earlier , UNN reported that Russian troops attacked the village of Olgivka in Kherson region today. The village was attacked from a drone. One person was killed and another wounded.

A man in Kherson region exploded to death on explosives left by the occupiers while tilling the land08.03.24, 12:04 • 29656 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Kherson
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90