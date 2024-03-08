$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 3550 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 14182 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22397 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 165719 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157044 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165571 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214366 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247718 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153503 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371252 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
A man in Kherson region exploded to death on explosives left by the occupiers while tilling the land

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29656 views

In the village of Shyroka Balka, Kherson region, a local resident was killed when he hit an explosive device left by the Russian military while tilling the land on March 8.

A man in Kherson region exploded to death on explosives left by the occupiers while tilling the land

In the village of Shyroka Balka, Kherson region, a local resident was killed by an explosive device left by the Russian military while tilling the land on March 8, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 8, at about 10:30 a.m., in the village of Shyroka Balka of the Stanislav community in Kherson region, a local resident stumbled upon an explosive device left by the Russian military while cultivating land.

"The man died as a result of the detonation of an explosive device," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A third of Ukraine, or more than 174,000 square kilometers, remains mined02.02.24, 14:47 • 20607 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kherson
