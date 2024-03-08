A man in Kherson region exploded to death on explosives left by the occupiers while tilling the land

In the village of Shyroka Balka, Kherson region, a local resident was killed by an explosive device left by the Russian military while tilling the land on March 8, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 8, at about 10:30 a.m., in the village of Shyroka Balka of the Stanislav community in Kherson region, a local resident stumbled upon an explosive device left by the Russian military while cultivating land.

"The man died as a result of the detonation of an explosive device," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).



A third of Ukraine, or more than 174,000 square kilometers, remains mined