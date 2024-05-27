In Kharkiv region the enemy hit four districts, two people were killed and 8 injured

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110434 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 35644 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 54314 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106224 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 53470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239144 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219669 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206204 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232283 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219437 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9889 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 17183 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106224 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110434 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158495 views
In Kharkiv region the enemy hit four districts, two people were killed and 8 injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23549 views

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled at least 4 districts yesterday, killing 2 people and wounding 8 others, 2 more exploded, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration said.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled at least 4 districts over the past day, including with the use of multiple rocket launchers, two people were killed and 8 injured, including two children, two more people were killed by explosives, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, last night:

  • 16:45, Khotimlia village, Chuhuiv district. The building of an inactive recreation center was damaged by shelling. 
  • 14:18, Bohuslavka village, Izium district. Shelling of the CAB. 2 private houses were destroyed and 8 private houses were damaged. A woman died. Two women, one man and 2 boys of 13 and 9 years old were injured. 
  • 14:18, Ivashky village, Bohodukhiv district. One person was injured as a result of the drop of an explosive ordnance. 
  • 13:45, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Kupyansk district. As a result of the shelling 3 private residential buildings and 5 outbuildings caught fire. 
  • 12:30, the town of Kupyansk. The enemy shelled a private residential building. 
  • Staritsa village, Chuhuiv district. As a result of the shelling 1 person was injured, 1 person died. 
  • 10:55, Kupyansk. A private residential building was damaged as a result of hostile shelling. 
  • 08:00, the town of Vovchansk. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling. 1 person was injured.

According to him, two people were injured on the outskirts of the village of Ivashky as a result of an explosive device. Two men died from their injuries.

"A total of 11,142 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts," said the RMA head.

"There were 12 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector. 10 attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Liptsi and Ternova villages, fighting continues in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The situation is under control. No positions were lost. In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 22 times to force our units out of their positions. Combat actions took place in particular in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. Currently, fighting continues near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Novoyehorivka. The situation is under control," said Syniehubov.

British Intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces restrain Russian troops in Kharkiv sector, enemy's successes will be limited in the coming week26.05.24, 16:34 • 27936 views

Julia Shramko

War
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
chuhuivChuhuiv
kharkivKharkiv

