In Kharkiv region the enemy hit four districts, two people were killed and 8 injured

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled at least 4 districts over the past day, including with the use of multiple rocket launchers, two people were killed and 8 injured, including two children, two more people were killed by explosives, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, last night:

16:45, Khotimlia village, Chuhuiv district. The building of an inactive recreation center was damaged by shelling.

14:18, Bohuslavka village, Izium district. Shelling of the CAB. 2 private houses were destroyed and 8 private houses were damaged. A woman died. Two women, one man and 2 boys of 13 and 9 years old were injured.

14:18, Ivashky village, Bohodukhiv district. One person was injured as a result of the drop of an explosive ordnance.

13:45, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Kupyansk district. As a result of the shelling 3 private residential buildings and 5 outbuildings caught fire.

12:30, the town of Kupyansk. The enemy shelled a private residential building.

Staritsa village, Chuhuiv district. As a result of the shelling 1 person was injured, 1 person died.

10:55, Kupyansk. A private residential building was damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

08:00, the town of Vovchansk. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling. 1 person was injured.

According to him, two people were injured on the outskirts of the village of Ivashky as a result of an explosive device. Two men died from their injuries.

"A total of 11,142 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts," said the RMA head.

"There were 12 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector. 10 attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Liptsi and Ternova villages, fighting continues in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The situation is under control. No positions were lost. In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 22 times to force our units out of their positions. Combat actions took place in particular in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. Currently, fighting continues near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Novoyehorivka. The situation is under control," said Syniehubov.

British Intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces restrain Russian troops in Kharkiv sector, enemy's successes will be limited in the coming week