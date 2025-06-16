In Kharkiv region, Russia attacked 36 communities in a week: 4 dead, 94 wounded - OVA

Over the past week, at least 36 settlements, including Kharkiv, were hit by enemy strikes in the Kharkiv region. Four people died as a result of the attacks. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Regional Military Administration, 94 people were injured in the shelling, including 14 children. The youngest victim is 2 years old, and the oldest woman who was injured is 82 years old.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

1 X-38 missile;

22 unguided air missiles;

1 FAB-1500 with UMPC;

55 KABs;

42 "Shahed"-type UAVs;

42 "Geran-2"-type UAVs;

3 "Lancet"-type UAVs;

3 "Molniya"-type UAVs;

9 FPV drones;

9 UAVs of an unidentified type;

1 "Cube"-type UAV.

The occupiers caused the greatest destruction to the civilian infrastructure of the Kupyansk district. More than 80 private houses, enterprises, warehouses, cars, and garages were damaged. - the statement reads.

In addition, significant damage was caused to Kharkiv. More than 20 apartment buildings, private houses, schools, kindergartens, shops, supermarkets, a fitness club, and factories were damaged.

At least three civilians may have died: Russians launched an airstrike on a residential area of Kupyansk

The State Emergency Service units extinguished 25 fires caused by shelling in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupyansk and Izyum districts. In addition, 588 explosive objects were neutralized.

In Kharkiv region, the car of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service exploded on an explosive device