At least three civilians may have died: Russians launched an airstrike on a residential area of Kupyansk

Today, Russian troops launched another air strike on a residential area of Kupyansk. According to preliminary data, at least three civilians may have died, and two more - a man and a woman - were injured. The Prosecutor's Office has already launched an investigation into the war crime, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv City Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on June 16, at about 15:40, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on a residential area in Kupyansk. The inclusion was recorded in an apartment building, fires broke out in the apartments. A man and a woman suffered barotrauma. According to available information, at least three civilians may have died - the statement said.

As the Prosecutor's Office added, the situation in the city remains difficult. In particular, operational visits to the scene are complicated due to security risks.

Prosecutors and investigators are documenting the crimes of Russian servicemen and preparing to record the consequences

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of the commission of a war crime (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - added the prosecutors.

