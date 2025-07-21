$41.870.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

In Kehychivka, Kharkiv region, a 20-year-old man attacked a police officer who was transferring a wanted draft dodger to the TCC. The assailant has been detained and faces up to five years in prison.

Police detained an assailant who inflicted bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in Kharkiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Kharkiv Oblast Police.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on July 20 at 01:45 in the village of Kehychivka, Berestyn district. While on duty, police officers were checking the documents of a local resident who, according to the database, was wanted as a person evading mobilization. The man was handed over to the Berestyn District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support for further processing of relevant materials.

At that time, a 20-year-old local resident burst into the premises of the RTCK and SP. The young man behaved aggressively and resisted the police - he hit one of the law enforcement officers. As a result, the police officer sustained bodily injuries.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the offender was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Following the attack, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 345 (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Currently, the issue of notifying the man of suspicion is being resolved. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years," law enforcement officers clarified.

Recall

In the village of Dubove, Volyn, a man hit a TCC serviceman with a shovel on the head during a document check. The victim sustained a broken finger and a contusion wound to the cheek.

In the village of Dubove, Volyn, a man hit a TCC serviceman with a shovel on the head during a document check. The victim sustained a broken finger and a contusion wound to the cheek.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
