In Kharkiv region, 7 settlements were attacked by various UAVs of the invaders: there is a victim and destruction

As a result of attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, there is one casualty. Damage to civilian infrastructure facilities has been reported, according to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to official data, Russian troops, using Molniya-type UAVs and FPV drones, carried out attacks on 7 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

As a result of shelling in the village of Prykolotne, Vilkhuvatka community, a 42-year-old man was injured.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed due to the enemy attack.

Specifically, in Kharkiv district, a private house (village of Kozacha Lopan) and an outbuilding (village of Ruska Lozova) were damaged; in Kupyansk district, a car (village of Mostove), a private house (village of Maly Burluk), and road surface (village of Prykolotne) were damaged; in Izium district, dry grass caught fire (village of Pisky-Radkivski).

Addition

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration also reported:

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 174 people in 24 hours. 37 people remained. A total of 4902 people have been registered at the Point since its opening.

Situation at the front:

According to the report, 173 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Doroshivka;

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the area of Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka;

Recall

On the night of September 28, as a result of an attack by Russian occupiers, four people died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl.

In Sumy Oblast, 167 shellings of 50 settlements were recorded, a 59-year-old man died and three civilians were injured.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy