In Kharkiv region, 7 settlements were attacked by various UAVs of the invaders: there is a victim and destruction

Exclusive
08:33 AM • 802 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 5200 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12486 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 41355 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 62595 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 76739 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 127770 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 54286 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 46446 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 40168 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in Santa Barbara: who among the stars was at the weddingPhotoSeptember 27, 11:41 PM • 13818 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capitalSeptember 28, 12:37 AM • 14298 views
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov regionSeptember 28, 01:02 AM • 16943 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy dronesSeptember 28, 01:39 AM • 24916 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known03:02 AM • 18611 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 35798 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 127770 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 52920 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 63300 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 64219 views
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Maia Sandu
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 17582 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 76739 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 39823 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 44852 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 46734 views
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Tu-95

In Kharkiv region, 7 settlements were attacked by various UAVs of the invaders: there is a victim and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

Russian troops attacked 7 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast with UAVs, resulting in injuries to a 42-year-old man and damage to civilian infrastructure. The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 174 people in 24 hours.

In Kharkiv region, 7 settlements were attacked by various UAVs of the invaders: there is a victim and destruction

As a result of attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, there is one casualty. Damage to civilian infrastructure facilities has been reported, according to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to official data, Russian troops, using Molniya-type UAVs and FPV drones, carried out attacks on 7 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

As a result of shelling in the village of Prykolotne, Vilkhuvatka community, a 42-year-old man was injured.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed due to the enemy attack.

Specifically, in Kharkiv district, a private house (village of Kozacha Lopan) and an outbuilding (village of Ruska Lozova) were damaged; in Kupyansk district, a car (village of Mostove), a private house (village of Maly Burluk), and road surface (village of Prykolotne) were damaged; in Izium district, dry grass caught fire (village of Pisky-Radkivski).

Addition

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration also reported:

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 174 people in 24 hours. 37 people remained. A total of 4902 people have been registered at the Point since its opening.

Situation at the front:

According to the report, 173 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

  • In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Doroshivka;
    • In the Kupyansk direction, there were six enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the area of Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka;

      Recall

      On the night of September 28, as a result of an attack by Russian occupiers, four people died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl.

      In Sumy Oblast, 167 shellings of 50 settlements were recorded, a 59-year-old man died and three civilians were injured.

      Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy28.09.25, 10:36 • 5214 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyWar in Ukraine
      Sumy Oblast
      Oleh Syniehubov
      Kharkiv Oblast
      Kyiv